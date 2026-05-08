Flamingos and avocets seen at Yuncheng Salt Lake Wetland in China's Shanxi

This photo taken on May 6, 2026 shows flamingos and avocets resting at the Yuncheng Salt Lake Wetland in Yuncheng, north China's Shanxi Province. In recent years, Yuncheng has made great efforts to protect the ecological environment of the Yuncheng Salt Lake Wetland. The wetland has become a paradise for birds, as the wetland's ecological environment keeps improving. (Photo by Xue Jun/Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 6, 2026 shows flamingos and avocets at the Yuncheng Salt Lake Wetland in Yuncheng, north China's Shanxi Province. In recent years, Yuncheng has made great efforts to protect the ecological environment of the Yuncheng Salt Lake Wetland. The wetland has become a paradise for birds, as the wetland's ecological environment keeps improving. (Photo by Xue Jun/Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 6, 2026 shows flamingos and avocets resting at the Yuncheng Salt Lake Wetland in Yuncheng, north China's Shanxi Province. In recent years, Yuncheng has made great efforts to protect the ecological environment of the Yuncheng Salt Lake Wetland. The wetland has become a paradise for birds, as the wetland's ecological environment keeps improving. (Photo by Xue Jun/Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 6, 2026 shows flamingos and avocets resting at the Yuncheng Salt Lake Wetland in Yuncheng, north China's Shanxi Province. In recent years, Yuncheng has made great efforts to protect the ecological environment of the Yuncheng Salt Lake Wetland. The wetland has become a paradise for birds, as the wetland's ecological environment keeps improving. (Photo by Xue Jun/Xinhua)