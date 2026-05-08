Brazil becomes leading destination for Chinese investments, study shows

File Photo: CFP

By Brasil 247 - Brazil became the world's main destination for Chinese investments in 2025, receiving $6.1 billion in capital inflows distributed across 20 states, according to a study released by the Brazil-China Business Council (CEBC). The report also showed that Chinese companies accumulated $85.5 billion in investments in Brazil between 2007 and 2025 through a total of 355 projects.The findings were presented in the study "Chinese Investments in Brazil - 2025: Mining, Electric Mobility and Renewables," unveiled during a virtual event organized by the CEBC. According to Brasil 247, the survey highlighted growing investments in electricity, mining and the automotive industry, sectors viewed as strategic for the global energy transition.Tulio Cariello, CEBC's director of Content and Research, said investment growth was concentrated mainly in energy and mining. "Investments in electricity, including solar and wind energy, have grown continuously and reached $1.79 billion in 2025. Mining investments more than tripled compared to the previous year, totaling $1.76 billion, with acquisitions by Chinese companies in segments such as nickel and copper, which are essential for production chains linked to the energy transition," he said.The study also recorded a strong expansion of Chinese investments in Brazil's automotive industry. According to CEBC, the sector received at least $965 million in 2025, a 66 percent increase compared to the previous year.Cariello said the opening of factories by Chinese automakers marked a new phase in China's industrial presence in Brazil. "The inauguration of GWM and BYD factories in the country and the start of local production demonstrate the maturation of projects focused on electric mobility in Brazil," he stated.During the CEBC debate, Ricardo Bastos, president of the Brazilian Electric Vehicle Association (ABVE), said the Brazilian market is undergoing a rapid technological transformation. According to him, China's experience must be adapted to local conditions in order to succeed in Brazil.Danilo Goulart, Bradesco's representative in Hong Kong, said the rise in Chinese investments reflects both geopolitical changes and structural factors in the Brazilian economy. According to him, growing fragmentation in the international environment and restrictions faced by Chinese companies in other markets have increased interest in Brazil."The trade relationship between China and Brazil has been maturing over time. We are bringing in more sectors, and the study shows investments in 20 Brazilian states. This requires knowledge of the country, the production chain and local conditions," Goulart said.He added that Brazil has gained strategic importance in bilateral relations due to its large consumer market, mineral potential and capacity to expand sectors linked to clean energy and infrastructure.Adriana Waltrick, CEO of SPIC Brasil, said the country has competitive advantages to attract Chinese companies interested in renewable energy. According to her, Brazil's electricity matrix stands out internationally because of its high share of clean energy sources.Waltrick also pointed to challenges related to the expansion of Brazil's electricity system, including the need to expand transmission capacity, invest in energy storage, advance green hydrogen projects and accelerate digitalization.(Reported by Brasil 247 on May 7, 2026)