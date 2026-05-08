China's J-35 with 0001 fuselage number spotted in media report footage; expert says it may target global market

By: Global Times | Published: May 08, 2026 03:46 PM

A J-35 stealth fighter jet bearing the number "0001" was spotted taxiing out of a hangar in a recent CCTV News program. A Chinese military affairs expert was quoted as saying in the CCTV report on Friday that signs in the footage suggests this particular J-35 could be an export version of the J-35 series, making it a likely candidate for China's next major export fighter.