Attacked oil tanker flagged by Marshall Islands with Chinese crew, no casualties reported so far: FM responds to reported attack of Chinese oil tanker near Hormuz

By: Global Times | Published: May 08, 2026 04:38 PM

In response to media inquiries regarding reports claiming that a Chinese-owned oil products tanker was attacked near the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at a press briefing on Friday that according to information available so far, the attacked tanker is flagged by the Marshall Islands and carries Chinese crew members. So far, no casualties among the crew have been reported by the tanker.