一艘中国油轮在霍尔木兹海峡附近遇袭？外交部回应

Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

据路透社等媒体7日报道，一艘中国油轮周一（4日）在霍尔木兹海峡附近遇袭。According to reports from Reuters and other media outlets on Thursday, a Chinese-owned oil products tanker was attacked near the Strait of Hormuz on Monday.对于上述消息，在5月8日举行的中国外交部例行记者会上，外交部发言人林剑在回应外媒记者“关于此事件，中方可以提供哪些信息？为确保在该地区的中国船只和船员的安全，中方将采取哪些应对行动？”的提问时表示，根据目前掌握的情况，相关遇袭船只系马绍尔群岛籍，船上有中国籍的船员，截至目前该船只未报告有船员伤亡的情况。At the regular press conference of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs held on Friday, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian responded to foreign media reporters’ questions about what information China can provide on this incident and what measures China will take to ensure the safety of Chinese ships and crew members in the region, Lin stated that according to information available so far, the attacked tanker is flagged by the Marshall Islands and carries Chinese crew members. So far, no casualties among the crew have been reported by the tanker.林剑说，霍尔木兹海峡是用于国际航行的海峡，中方对大量船只和船员受战事影响、被困海峡深表关切，认为尽早恢复海峡通行畅通、维护民用船只和船员安全，符合地区国家和国际社会共同利益。中方呼吁各方采取切实举措，避免海峡局势恶化。中方愿同国际社会一道为止战促谈、推动海峡局势降温继续作出努力。Lin said that the Strait of Hormuz is a strait used for international navigation. China is deeply concerned that a large number of vessels and crew members have been affected by the conflict and stranded in the strait. The Chinese side believes that restoring smooth passage through the strait as soon as possible and safeguarding the safety of civilian vessels and crew serves the common interests of countries in the region and the international community. China calls on all parties to take practical measures to prevent the situation in the strait from worsening. China is willing to work with the international community to continue making efforts to promote ceasefire and peace talk and to de-escalate the situation in the strait.