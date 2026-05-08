Unitree confirms with GT after its G1 humanoid robot reportedly ordained as Buddhist monk in S. Korea; netizens call it ‘cyberpunk’ as robot expands real-world applications

By: Global Times | Published: May 08, 2026 10:20 PM

A humanoid robot has been ordained as a monk during a ceremony in Seoul on Wednesday held by the Joyge Order, South Korea’s largest Buddhist sect. The robot received the dharma name “Gabi,” is reportedly to be a 130-centimeter-tall humanoid robot produced by Chinese Unitree Robotics, according to a report from the Chosun Daily. On Friday, the Global Times has confirmed with Unitree Robotics, which said the robot seen in the video reported by South Korean media is its G1 ...