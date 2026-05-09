Japan urged to stop hypocritical self-glorification: China’s MND slams Takaichi’s ‘a free and open Indo-Pacific’ claim during visits to Australia, Vietnam

By: Global Times | Published: May 09, 2026 04:54 PM

A spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of National Defense (MND) on Saturday urged Japanese authorities to stop their hypocritical self-glorification and rein in their dangerous ambition of military expansion and war preparation, in responding to claims made by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi during visits to Australia and Vietnam.