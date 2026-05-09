Footage obtained by Global Times shows Philippine aircraft harassing Chinese scientific research vessel in Houteng Jiao

By: Global Times | Published: May 09, 2026 10:31 PM

According to China Coast Guard (CCG) spokesperson Jiang Lue, on May 6, China’s scientific research vessel Xiangyanghong 33 conducted routine ecological environment surveys in waters near China’s Houteng Jiao. During the operation, a Philippine Coast Guard Islander aircraft deliberately approached and harassed the vessel. Video footage obtained by the Global Times on Saturday shows that when the Xiangyanghong 33 was carrying out normal ecological surveys, a Philippine C-208 official aircraft circled at low altitude in an attempt to disrupt the Chinese ...