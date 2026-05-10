UN chief welcomes ceasefire, exchange of prisoners between Ukraine, Russia

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomes a three-day ceasefire and a planned exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and Russia, his spokesperson said Saturday.



"The Secretary-General reiterates his call for an immediate, full, unconditional and lasting ceasefire, as a first step toward a just, sustainable and comprehensive peace, in line with the UN Charter, international law and relevant UN resolutions," Guterres' spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.



Russia and Ukraine on Friday agreed to a ceasefire from Saturday to Monday and a "thousand-for-thousand" prisoner exchange.

