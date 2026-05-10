IRGC warns US against attacks on its vessels

The Navy of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) warned on Saturday that any "aggression" against Iranian oil tankers and commercial vessels will result in a heavy attack against one of the U.S. military centers in the region and "enemy" ships.



The remarks were released in a post on social media platform X, following sporadic clashes that erupted between Iran and the United States in and around the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday and Friday.



Iran tightened control over the Strait of Hormuz beginning Feb. 28, when it barred passage for vessels belonging to or affiliated with Israel and the United States after the two countries launched joint strikes on Iranian territory.



The United States has also imposed a naval blockade on the strait, preventing ships to and from Iranian ports from transiting the waterway. The U.S. military has attacked several Iranian ships and oil tankers over the past days.



In another post on X, the IRGC's Aerospace Division said that its missiles and drones have locked onto U.S. targets in the region and ships of the "aggressive enemy."



"We are awaiting the order to fire," it added.

