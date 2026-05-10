China sets up women's final against Japan at table tennis team worlds

Sun Yingsha of China serves in the singles match against Elizabeta Samara of Romania during the women's teams semifinal match between China and Romania at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in London, Britain, on May 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

China sailed past Romania 3-0 in the women's team semifinals on Saturday to set up a repeat of the final against Japan at the 2026 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals.China had dominated Romania 3-0 in the group stage, with Romania resting its highest-ranked player Bernadette Szocs and veteran Elizabeta Samara. Like that match, China didn't concede a game en route to a comfortable win on Saturday.Sun Yingsha cruised past 37-year-old Samara 11-3, 11-4, 11-5 to earn China the lead.Wang Manyu beat world No. 26 Szocs 11-4, 11-9 and 12-10, as China moved a step closer to the final.Kuai Man closed out the tie for China, overcoming a slow start on the way to a 12-10, 11-6, 12-10 victory over Andreea Dragoman.China and Japan will meet in the final for the sixth time in a row since 2012. Two years ago in South Korea's Busan, China won 3-2 to claim its sixth consecutive title.Despite the defeat, Romania has secured a medal in the women's team event for the first time in 26 years.

Nina Mittelham of Germany competes in the singles match against Hashimoto Honoka of Japan during the women's teams semifinal match between Germany and Japan at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in London, Britain, on May 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Hashimoto Honoka of Japan celebrates scoring in the singles match against Nina Mittelham of Germany during the women's teams semifinal match between Germany and Japan at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in London, Britain, on May 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Sun Yingsha of China reacts after the singles match against Elizabeta Samara of Romania during the women's teams semifinal match between China and Romania at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in London, Britain, on May 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Hayata Hina of Japan celebrates scoring in the singles match against Sabine Winter of Germany during the women's teams semifinal match between Germany and Japan at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in London, Britain, on May 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Sabine Winter of Germany competes in the singles match against Hayata Hina of Japan during the women's teams semifinal match between Germany and Japan at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in London, Britain, on May 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Harimoto Miwa of Japan serves in the singles match against Han Ying of Germany during the women's teams semifinal match between Germany and Japan at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in London, Britain, on May 9, 2026. (Photo by Stephen Chung/Xinhua)

Team Germany cheer for Han Ying of Germany as she competes in the singles match against Harimoto Miwa of Japan during the women's teams semifinal match between Germany and Japan at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in London, Britain, on May 9, 2026. (Photo by Stephen Chung/Xinhua)

Team Germany cheer for Han Ying of Germany as she competes in the singles match against Harimoto Miwa of Japan during the women's teams semifinal match between Germany and Japan at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in London, Britain, on May 9, 2026. (Photo by Stephen Chung/Xinhua)

Kuai Man of China serves in the singles match against Andreea Dragoman of Romania during the women's teams semifinal match between China and Romania at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in London, Britain, on May 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Kuai Man of China hits a return in the singles match against Andreea Dragoman of Romania during the women's teams semifinal match between China and Romania at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in London, Britain, on May 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Wang Manyu of China hits a return in the singles match against Bernadette Szocs of Romania during the women's teams semifinal match between China and Romania at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in London, Britain, on May 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Wang Manyu of China hits a return in the singles match against Bernadette Szocs of Romania during the women's teams semifinal match between China and Romania at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in London, Britain, on May 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Team China cheer for Kuai Man of China as she competes in the singles match against Andreea Dragoman of Romania during the women's teams semifinal match between China and Romania at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in London, Britain, on May 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ying)