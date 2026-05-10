China sets up women's final against Japan at table tennis team worlds

Sun Yingsha of China serves in the singles match against Elizabeta Samara of Romania during the women's teams semifinal match between China and Romania at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in London, Britain, on May 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
Nina Mittelham of Germany competes in the singles match against Hashimoto Honoka of Japan during the women's teams semifinal match between Germany and Japan at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in London, Britain, on May 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
Hashimoto Honoka of Japan celebrates scoring in the singles match against Nina Mittelham of Germany during the women's teams semifinal match between Germany and Japan at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in London, Britain, on May 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
Sun Yingsha of China reacts after the singles match against Elizabeta Samara of Romania during the women's teams semifinal match between China and Romania at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in London, Britain, on May 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
Hayata Hina of Japan celebrates scoring in the singles match against Sabine Winter of Germany during the women's teams semifinal match between Germany and Japan at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in London, Britain, on May 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
Sabine Winter of Germany competes in the singles match against Hayata Hina of Japan during the women's teams semifinal match between Germany and Japan at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in London, Britain, on May 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
Harimoto Miwa of Japan serves in the singles match against Han Ying of Germany during the women's teams semifinal match between Germany and Japan at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in London, Britain, on May 9, 2026. (Photo by Stephen Chung/Xinhua)
Team Germany cheer for Han Ying of Germany as she competes in the singles match against Harimoto Miwa of Japan during the women's teams semifinal match between Germany and Japan at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in London, Britain, on May 9, 2026. (Photo by Stephen Chung/Xinhua)
Team Germany cheer for Han Ying of Germany as she competes in the singles match against Harimoto Miwa of Japan during the women's teams semifinal match between Germany and Japan at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in London, Britain, on May 9, 2026. (Photo by Stephen Chung/Xinhua)
Kuai Man of China serves in the singles match against Andreea Dragoman of Romania during the women's teams semifinal match between China and Romania at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in London, Britain, on May 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
Kuai Man of China hits a return in the singles match against Andreea Dragoman of Romania during the women's teams semifinal match between China and Romania at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in London, Britain, on May 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
Wang Manyu of China hits a return in the singles match against Bernadette Szocs of Romania during the women's teams semifinal match between China and Romania at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in London, Britain, on May 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
Wang Manyu of China hits a return in the singles match against Bernadette Szocs of Romania during the women's teams semifinal match between China and Romania at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in London, Britain, on May 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
Team China cheer for Kuai Man of China as she competes in the singles match against Andreea Dragoman of Romania during the women's teams semifinal match between China and Romania at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in London, Britain, on May 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ying)