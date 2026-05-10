WWII Victory Day memories live on in Moscow as Russia commemorates historic triumph

Soldiers march during a parade marking the 81st anniversary of the victory in the Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Hao Jianwei)

As Russia marked the 81st anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory in the Great Patriotic War, the slogan "No one is forgotten, nothing is forgotten" was displayed prominently throughout Moscow, underscoring the enduring significance of Victory Day in the national memory.White, blue and red banners emblazoned with the word "Victory" lined the capital's avenues and squares, while commemorative decorations transformed the Hero City into a vast tribute to the Soviet triumph over Nazi Germany in World War II.On Saturday morning, a grand military parade was held on Moscow's iconic Red Square to honor the wartime victory.At 10 a.m. local time (0700 GMT), the chimes of the Spasskaya Tower rang out, signaling the start of the parade. To the stirring strains of the wartime anthem The Sacred War, honor guards carrying the Victory Banner and the Russian national flag marched solemnly into the square.Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov and Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Ground Forces Andrei Mordvichev reviewed the troops from open-top vehicles as veterans, soldiers and guests rose to pay tribute to those who sacrificed their lives during the war."Ura! Ura! Ura!" marching soldiers shouted in unison, their chants reverberating across the historic square.

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a parade marking the 81st anniversary of the victory in the Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Hao Jianwei)

Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the ceremony and delivered a speech, describing Victory Day as Russia's "sacred, inspiring and most important holiday.""Our soldiers suffered colossal losses and made enormous sacrifices in the name of the freedom and dignity of the peoples of Europe," Putin said, adding that the sacrifice lives on in family histories, in the hearts of future generations, and in everyone's memory.Later, Russia's renowned aerobatic teams, the Russian Knights and the Swifts, performed a flyover above the capital. They were followed by six Su-25 fighter jets trailing white, blue and red smoke across the sky over Red Square, forming the colors of the Russian flag.For many Russians, the annual commemoration is deeply personal.Denis Stepanov, a military officer attending the parade on Red Square for the second time, said the suffering and destruction caused by fascism must never be forgotten."It was the joint struggle of many nations against fascism that secured the final victory," he said. "I am proud of our ancestors who spared no sacrifice to defeat fascism so that we can celebrate this day today."The Soviet Union lost an estimated 27 million people during the war against Nazi Germany. Nearly every Russian family was affected by the conflict.

Aircraft fly in formation during a parade marking the 81st anniversary of the victory in the Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Hao Jianwei)

Anna, a railway worker from the Siberian region of Kemerovo, traveled to Moscow to volunteer during the commemorations. Watching the Victory Day parade on Red Square, she said, had long been her dream."I am filled with emotion," she said. "It is a great honor to be here and help during the most important event in our country. Without the past, there is no future. We must remember history."Across Moscow, residents wearing the black-and-orange St. George ribbon exchanged greetings of "Happy Victory Day," reflecting the holiday's broad public resonance.Yelena, who brought her daughter to wait near Red Square before the parade concluded, said the occasion held special meaning for her family."The streets are beautifully decorated and full of festive spirit," she said. "My grandfathers also fought in the war. This great victory belongs to all of us."Nearby, at the Alexander Garden beside the Kremlin walls, people laid flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and observed moments of silence.The eternal flame burning before the memorial flickered steadily in the spring breeze, commemorating a tragic yet glorious chapter of history and conveying a message that still resonates today: never yield to aggressors.