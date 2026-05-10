Migratory birds in China's Heilongjiang enter breeding season

A drone photo taken on May 8, 2026 shows an oriental white stork taking care of its babies at a wetland scenic spot in Zhaodong, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. In Heilongjiang, China's northernmost province, migratory birds have currently entered the breeding season. (Photo by Liu Dapeng/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on May 8, 2026 shows an oriental white stork incubating its eggs at a wetland in Fuyuan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. In Heilongjiang, China's northernmost province, migratory birds have currently entered the breeding season. (Photo by Li Yongjun/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on May 8, 2026 shows an oriental white stork incubating its eggs at a wetland scenic spot in Zhaodong, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. In Heilongjiang, China's northernmost province, migratory birds have currently entered the breeding season. (Photo by Liu Dapeng/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on May 9, 2026 shows Eurasian spoonbills resting on a tree in Tongjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. In Heilongjiang, China's northernmost province, migratory birds have currently entered the breeding season. (Photo by Liu Wanping/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on May 9, 2026 shows oriental white storks taking care of their babies in the Sanhuanpao National Nature Reserve in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. In Heilongjiang, China's northernmost province, migratory birds have currently entered the breeding season. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on May 9, 2026 shows an oriental white stork incubating its eggs at its nest in the Sanhuanpao National Nature Reserve in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. In Heilongjiang, China's northernmost province, migratory birds have currently entered the breeding season. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on May 9, 2026 shows grey herons taking care of their babies at a national wetland park in Shuangyashan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. In Heilongjiang, China's northernmost province, migratory birds have currently entered the breeding season. (Photo by Han Yang/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on May 9, 2026 shows Eurasian spoonbills and other birds incubating their eggs at a national wetland park in Shuangyashan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. In Heilongjiang, China's northernmost province, migratory birds have currently entered the breeding season. (Photo by Han Yang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 9, 2026 shows oriental white storks taking care of their baby at a wetland in the Zhalong National Nature Reserve in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. In Heilongjiang, China's northernmost province, migratory birds have currently entered the breeding season. (Photo by Wang Yonggang/Xinhua)