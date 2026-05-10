Beijing Massage Hospital holds events to celebrate upcoming Int'l Nurses Day

Medical staff members enjoy cakes during International Nurses Day celebrations at Beijing Massage Hospital in Beijing, capital of China, May 9, 2026. Beijing Massage Hospital held a series of events on Saturday to celebrate the upcoming International Nurses Day, which falls on May 12. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Nurse representatives receive their awards during International Nurses Day celebrations at Beijing Massage Hospital in Beijing, capital of China, May 9, 2026. Beijing Massage Hospital held a series of events on Saturday to celebrate the upcoming International Nurses Day, which falls on May 12. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

Nurses share cakes during International Nurses Day celebrations at Beijing Massage Hospital in Beijing, capital of China, May 9, 2026. Beijing Massage Hospital held a series of events on Saturday to celebrate the upcoming International Nurses Day, which falls on May 12. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

Medical staff members share cakes during International Nurses Day celebrations at Beijing Massage Hospital in Beijing, capital of China, May 9, 2026. Beijing Massage Hospital held a series of events on Saturday to celebrate the upcoming International Nurses Day, which falls on May 12. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

Nurses watch a performance during International Nurses Day celebrations at Beijing Massage Hospital in Beijing, capital of China, May 9, 2026. Beijing Massage Hospital held a series of events on Saturday to celebrate the upcoming International Nurses Day, which falls on May 12. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)