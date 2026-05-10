Music bridges hearts as China, Pakistan celebrate 75 years of ties

A contestant sings during a Chinese song competition in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan on May 8, 2026. The Pakistan finals of the "Water Cube Cup" Chinese song competition were held here on Friday to celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Pakistan. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)

The Pakistan finals of the "Water Cube Cup" Chinese song competition were held here on Friday to celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Pakistan.The venue was packed as contestants from China and Pakistan sang Chinese songs on stage, showcasing youthful passion and the warmth of cultural exchange.Speaking at the event, Pakistan's Federal Minister for Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh recalled his visits to China over the years and described himself as "an old friend of the Chinese people."In his remarks, Sheikh said Pakistan and China have stood together through challenges and hardships over the past 75 years, with bilateral friendship taking deep roots and continuing to grow stronger. He noted that cooperation in trade, agriculture and education has yielded fruitful outcomes, and expressed hope for broader collaboration in the future.The event brought together participants from different sectors and highlighted the close cultural bonds and people-to-people ties between the two countries, he added.Chen Peng, cultural counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, said in his speech that 2026 marks an important year for the deepening of the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.China and Pakistan have always been ironclad friends through thick and thin, as well as brothers bound by trust, integrity and a shared sense of justice and responsibility, Chen said, adding that the building of a China-Pakistan community with a shared future is reflected not only in strong political mutual trust and economic cooperation, but also deeply rooted in mutual understanding and cultural affinity between the two peoples.The competition has injected fresh vitality into bilateral cultural and people-to-people exchanges, he said.Sana Javeria, winner of the youth category, told Xinhua that she enjoys Chinese songs very much and can understand the meaning behind the lyrics."This event is like a bridge connecting the friendship between Pakistan and China," Javeria said. The songs are inspiring and show how music can bring people closer together, she added.

Pakistan's Federal Minister for Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh speaks during the finals of a Chinese song competition in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan on May 8, 2026. The Pakistan finals of the "Water Cube Cup" Chinese song competition were held here on Friday to celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Pakistan. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)

A contestant sings during a Chinese song competition in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan on May 8, 2026. The Pakistan finals of the "Water Cube Cup" Chinese song competition were held here on Friday to celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Pakistan. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)