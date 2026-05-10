Cruise ship hit by hantavirus outbreak reportedly arrives in Tenerife; WHO advises 42-day early symptom surveillance in response to GT

Boats approach the Dutch flagged hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius on May 10, 2026. Photo: VCG

Spain has begun the evacuation process of passengers from ‌the hantavirus-hit cruise ship MV Hondius anchored near Tenerife on Sunday, with health officials boarding the boat to conduct a final check and begin disembarking passengers, Spain's Health Ministry said, Reuters reported.The cruise ship MV Hondius, carrying 147 people, arrived off the Port of Granadilla on the Spanish island of Tenerife early Sunday following a hantavirus outbreak onboard, according to media reports.Prior to the vessel's arrival, World Health Organization (WHO) has thanked Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez for Spain's decision to receive this ship. While the organization did not give a direct answer to the Global Times reporter's question about the latest developments, but it stated in a response that people on board the affected ship and flights should monitor any early symptoms for 42 days after last potential exposure.The ‌passengers, none of whom has displayed signs of infection, will be tested by Spanish health authorities to ensure they remain asymptomatic and then transported to land in small boats, Reuters reported on Sunday citing Spanish officials.According to a latest update sent to the Global Times, WHO said that, in the context of the current outbreak, people on board the affected ship and flights should practice frequent hand hygiene, monitor any early symptoms, including headache, dizziness, chills, fever, myalgia, and gastrointestinal problems, such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain, for 42 days after last potential exposure.High-risk contacts may include cabin mates, intimate partners, persons with prolonged close indoor exposure, healthcare workers with unprotected exposure, and individuals handling contaminated materials or body fluids without appropriate personal protective equipment, WHO stated.WHO also noted that the disease can have a high case fatality ratio, reaching 40-50 percent, particularly among elderly individuals and those with co-morbidities, and the average age of passengers on board the ship is 65 years old.Spanish Health Minister Monica Garcia said on Saturday that there are currently no new contacts in Spain linked to confirmed hantavirus cases and reiterated that "the risk to the population remains low.""I need you to hear me clearly: this is not another COVID. The current public health risk from hantavirus remains low," Director-General of the WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote in a letter to the public published on X on Saturday.He said in the post that the passengers will be transferred to land at the industrial port of Granadilla, away from residential areas, in sealed and guarded vehicles, through a fully cordoned corridor, and repatriated directly to their countries of origin. "You will not have contact with them, nor will your families."According to CNN, Tedros said Tenerife had been chosen to receive the vessel because it has the infrastructure and medical capacity to help the passengers "reach safety."The first death on board the ship occurred on April 11 and another on May 2. A 69-year-old Dutch woman who left the ship in St Helena on April 24 travelled to South Africa, where she died two days later, according to BBC on Saturday. Two British men with confirmed cases are receiving treatment in the Netherlands and South Africa, while a third Briton is being treated for a suspected case on the remote Atlantic island of Tristan da Cunha, where the ship stopped in mid-April.The situation has captured international attention as some passengers had disembarked and dispersed across multiple countries before the outbreak was fully understood, per CNN.On Saturday, the local center for disease control and prevention in Yibin, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, stated that online claims have circulated linking a local resident of Yibin to the MV Hondius cruise ship hantavirus outbreak.After verification, a Yibin resident surnamed Chen disembarked from the cruise ship on March 31, whereas the first confirmed case aboard the vessel boarded on April 1. There is no temporal or spatial overlap between them.It has been 39 days since Chen disembarked, and the individual has developed no relevant symptoms ever since. Health authorities have taken samples from Chen and their family members for testing, and all hantavirus nucleic acid tests have returned negative results. Based on expert evaluation, Chen has no risk of infection and poses no risk of community transmission, according to the statement by the center.The Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Chinese CDC) states on Friday that hantavirus is mainly transmitted by rodents through respiratory, digestive and contact routes. It rarely spreads from person to person, and daily social contact in public places poses no infection risk. Andes virus currently has no known natural host in China and no human infections involving the strain have been reported domestically.Chinese CDC noted that reducing contact with rodents remains the primary strategy for preventing hantavirus infection. Recommended measures include keeping homes and workplaces clean, and avoiding direct contact with rodents, their droppings and carcasses.Yang Zhanqiu, deputy director of the pathogen biology department at Wuhan University, told the Global Times that the transmission risk of this virus is far lower than that of influenza, but severe infections can carry a high fatality rate.Unlike influenza, which primarily cause respiratory tract infections, this virus can cause systemic disease and renal involvement. Because the kidneys are essential for filtering and excreting metabolic waste, renal impairment can lead to accumulation of harmful substances in the body, Yang added.