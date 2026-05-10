Beijing launches pilot program allowing compliant bicycles on subway

By: Global Times | Published: May 10, 2026 06:06 PM

In its latest push to improve multimodal connections, Beijing launched a pilot program on Sunday allowing passengers to bring compliant bicycles onto the subway, according to the official website of the Beijing Municipality government. At some specific stations, passengers will be allowed to bring two-wheeled bicycles with wheel diameters no larger than 71 centimeters into stations and onto trains. The program will be available throughout operating hours on weekends only, and will not be available on weekdays or public holidays.