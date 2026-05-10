First plane carrying hantavirus ship evacuees leaves Canary Islands

The first plane carrying Spanish passengers evacuated from Hantavirus-hit cruise ship MV Hondius departed from Spain's Canary Islands for Madrid on Sunday.



Buses operated by Spain's Military Emergencies Unit transported the evacuees directly from the Port of Granadilla to the runway of Tenerife South Airport under the escort of Spanish Civil Guard.



The group, consisting of 14 Spanish nationals - 13 passengers and one crew member - were the first to disembark from the vessel. They are being transferred to the Torrejon de Ardoz air base near Madrid before completing isolation procedures at the Gomez Ulla Central Defense Hospital, according to Spanish authorities.



Spanish Health Minister Monica Garcia said the operation was going on under "all necessary safety measures." She also confirmed that all remaining passengers onboard the cruise ship remain asymptomatic.



The final repatriation flight is expected to depart on Monday and will transport Australian citizens. The Netherlands is also expected to send what Spanish media described as a "sweep flight" on Monday afternoon to collect passengers who have not been repatriated by their respective countries.

