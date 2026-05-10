Video of commissioning ceremony of the first Qilin-class conventional submarine delivered from China to Pakistan released

By: Global Times | Published: May 10, 2026 08:45 PM

A video released by a Pakistan Navy spokesperson on its X account @dgprPaknavy showed the commissioning ceremony of the first Qilin-class conventional submarine delivered from China to Pakistan, also known as Hangor-class submarine, PNS/M Hangor. A spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of National Defense said on Saturday that the delivery represents normal military equipment cooperation between the two countries and serves as a vivid embodiment of their all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.