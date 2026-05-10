PHOTO / CHINA
Warm bond
By VCG Published: May 10, 2026 11:13 PM
Children give their mothers a massage during a Mother's Day event at a kindergarten in Binzhou, East China's Shandong Province on May 10, 2026. Photo: VCG

Children give their mothers a massage during a Mother's Day event at a kindergarten in Binzhou, East China's Shandong Province on May 10, 2026. Photo: VCG




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