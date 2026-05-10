Chinese Vice Premier to lead a delegation to South Korea from May 12 to 13 for economic and trade consultations with the US side: MOFCOM

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As agreed by China and the US, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, will lead a delegation to South Korea from May 12 to 13 for economic and trade consultations with the US side, a spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Commerce said on Sunday in response to media inquiries regarding news that China and the US will soon hold a new round of economic and trade talks.Guided by the important consensus reached by the two heads of state at their Busan meeting and in the previous phone conversations, the two sides will conduct consultations on economic and trade issues of mutual concern, the spokesperson said.Global Times