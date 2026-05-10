PHOTO / WORLD
Change for Hungary
By VCG Published: May 10, 2026 11:29 PM
Hungary's new Prime Minister Peter Magyar receives applause during his swearing-in ceremony at the Hungarian Parliament on May 9, 2026 in Budapest, Hungary. Photo: VCG

Hungary's new Prime Minister Peter Magyar receives applause during his swearing-in ceremony at the Hungarian Parliament on May 9, 2026 in Budapest, Hungary. Photo: VCG




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