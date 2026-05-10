Change for Hungary

Hungary's new Prime Minister Peter Magyar receives applause during his swearing-in ceremony at the Hungarian Parliament on May 9, 2026 in Budapest, Hungary. Photo: VCG
Thailand's new coalition government led by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul was sworn into office on Monday evening, following ...
Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul adjusts a microphone before speaking to the media at Bhumjaithai Party headquarters in ...
Cambodia’s Deputy Prime Minister Hun Many attends a ceremony to welcome the return of 74 cultural artefacts after ...