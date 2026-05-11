China edges Japan for 7th straight women's title at table tennis team worlds

Gold medalists China pose during the awarding ceremony for the women's teams at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in London, Britain, on May 10, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

China claimed its seventh straight women's title at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals, rallying past Japan in a five-match thriller on Sunday in the 2026 edition.It also marked a record-extending 24th time that China has lifted the Corbillon Cup, with its latest title run beginning from the 2012 edition in Dortmund.In their sixth straight final clash in the tournament, the two sides lived up to expectations, as China came back twice to stand on the top podium."We are happy to win, but the process was similar to that in Busan two years ago. Japan shows its overall strength and flexible lineup, also boasting a comprehensive set of styles of play," world No. 1 Sun Yingsha said after the win. "Just believe in myself, and in my teammates."The opening match between Wang Manyu and Miwa Harimoto set the stage for an enthralling duel, with Harimoto constantly attacking Wang's forehand at the opening stages to take a two-game lead with 11-4, 11-9.Wang recovered from her slow start, winning 11-6, 11-4 to level the tie.But Harimoto regained control in the decider, triumphing 11-4 to hand Japan the lead.Sun restored parity for China with an 11-7, 11-7, 11-8 victory over Hina Hayata, extending her advantage in their longtime rivalry to 19-0.With the score tied at 1-1, the third match proved pivotal. With her defensive play, Honoka Hashimoto moved Japan ahead again after defeating Kuai Man 11-6, 5-11, 11-6, 11-8."Competing in the team worlds for the first time, I've gained a lot, while having some problems as well. I have a clearer understanding of playing against choppers and making quick adjustments on the court," Kuai said.In a clash of the two teams' top players, Sun and Harimoto traded rapid rallies for most of the match, where Sun emerged victorious 11-2, 11-4, 11-6 as China forced a decider.Stepping on the court again, Wang swept Hayata 11-7, 11-7, 11-5 to complete the comeback."After I lost the first match, Shasha (Sun) stepped up, like she did in Busan. She offered me a chance of redemption for myself," Wang noted."I had some comfortable wins in the past matches. But facing Harimoto, I could feel the challenge from young players. For me, the fifth match also deserved summing up," she added.After winning all of her nine matches, Sun was awarded the tournament's best female player.On her personal honor, Sun said, "It's a recognition of my efforts. But there is a way to go. It will motivate me to keep working hard."