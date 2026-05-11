China defeats Japan to retain men's team crown at ITTF World Championships, completes double triumph in London

Photo: VCG

China successfully defended the men's team title at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in London, the UK, on Sunday, defeating longtime rival Japan 3-0 in the final to lift the prestigious Swaythling Cup for a record-extending 24th time.The victory capped another dominant campaign for the Chinese men, who have now won the title at 12 consecutive editions and further cemented their status as the most successful team in the history of the event.The final proved more competitive than the scoreline suggested.In the opening match, Japan's star Tomokazu Harimoto pushed Liang Jingkun to the brink of defeat. Harimoto raced to a two-game lead and held a commanding advantage before Liang mounted a comeback to prevail 8-11, 4-11, 11-9, 13-11, 11-8, giving China a crucial early lead.World No.1 Wang Chuqin then extended China's advantage by overcoming Japan's 19-yaer-old Sora Matsushima 3-1. After dropping the opening game 8-11, Wang found his rhythm and took the next three games 12-10, 11-2, 11-9.Teenage star Lin Shidong sealed the title by defeating Shunsuke Togami in the third match, completing a triumph of 11-9, 11-5, 7-11, 11-9 and securing China's successful defense of the world crown.China entered the tournament as the overwhelming favorite, fielding a powerful lineup featuring Wang, Liang, Lin Shidong, Lin Gaoyuan and Xue Fei. But the road to the final was far from smooth.In the group stage, the Chinese men were pushed to the limit in a dramatic encounter against host nation the UK. China eventually prevailed 3-2, but not before dropping two matches against South Korea and Sweden, facing one of its toughest tests in recent memory.China responded strongly in the later stages of the tournament, regaining its usual authority in the knockout stage by victories over Romania, Chinese Taipei and France.The World Team Table Tennis Championships, first held in 1926, represent the highest honor in the sport's team competition. China's men have dominated the event since the 1960s and now hold 24 titles, more than any other nation.Earlier on Sunday, China also retained the women's team title by defeating Japan in the final to claim the Corbillon Cup, completing a clean sweep of both team gold medals in London.The double triumph underscored China's continued supremacy in world table tennis as the centenary edition of the championships returned to the city where the tournament was first staged 100 years ago.