Iran's draft proposal for U.S. talks demands ending war, removing sanctions, lifting naval blockade -- media

Iran's latest draft proposal for talks with the United States calls for an immediate cessation of conflict on all fronts, a guarantee for no more "aggression" against Iran, and the lifting of U.S. sanctions and naval blockade, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported Sunday.



"The proposal highlights the need to immediately end the war, provide guarantees for the non-repetition of the aggression against Iran, and certain other issues within a political agreement," Tasnim cited an informed source as saying.



It also demands a 30-day window for rescinding U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil sales, and the release of Iran's frozen assets following the preliminary agreement, it reported.



The United States and Israel conducted joint strikes on Tehran and other Iranian cities on Feb. 28, killing Iran's then Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, senior Iranian officials and civilians. Iran responded with missile and drone attacks against Israel and U.S. interests in the region and tightened control over the Strait of Hormuz.



A ceasefire between the warring parties took effect on April 8, which was followed by talks between Iranian and U.S. delegations in Pakistan's Islamabad on April 11 and 12 that ended without an agreement. Later, the United States imposed its own blockade on the strait.



Over the past weeks, the two sides have reportedly exchanged several proposed plans outlining conditions for ending the conflict through Pakistan.



Earlier on Sunday, Iran's official news agency IRNA reported that Iran's response to the latest U.S. proposal was sent to Pakistan. On Sunday evening, U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on his Truth Social that the response is "totally unacceptable."

