Iran's latest response to a U.S. plan is "totally unacceptable," U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday.



"I have just read the response from Iran's so-called 'Representatives.' I don't like it -- TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social, without elaborating.



Iran's response to the latest U.S. proposed text for ending the war was sent on Sunday to mediator Pakistan, Iran's official news agency IRNA reported.



According to the proposed plan, at this stage, negotiations will focus on ending the war in the region, the IRNA report said.



U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said Iran needs to "make it clear" that they do not seek a nuclear weapon, which Washington sees as crucial to a peace deal.

