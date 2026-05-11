China defeats Japan to retain men's team crown at ITTF World Championships, completes double triumph in London

By: Global Times | Published: May 11, 2026 08:55 AM

Another world title for Team China! The Chinese men’s table tennis team defeated Japan 3-0 in London to win its 24th men's team crown at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships, extending its record and securing a 12th consecutive title. Earlier on Sunday, the Chinese women’s team also retained their crown to complete a golden double.