Old building renovated into public tea house in Chongqing, SW China

People enjoy their leisure time at a tea house in Chongqing, southwest China, May 10, 2026. Originally built in the 1950s as a workers' cinema of a local machinery factory in Chongqing, the building has been renovated into a public tea house called Jiangling tea house now, integrating dining, leisure, and cultural creativity, favored by both local citizens and tourists. (Photo: Xinhua)

People line up to buy tea drinks at a tea house in Chongqing, southwest China, May 10, 2026. Originally built in the 1950s as a workers' cinema of a local machinery factory in Chongqing, the building has been renovated into a public tea house called Jiangling tea house now, integrating dining, leisure, and cultural creativity, favored by both local citizens and tourists. (Photo: Xinhua)

People watch performance at a tea house in Chongqing, southwest China, May 10, 2026. Originally built in the 1950s as a workers' cinema of a local machinery factory in Chongqing, the building has been renovated into a public tea house called Jiangling tea house now, integrating dining, leisure, and cultural creativity, favored by both local citizens and tourists. (Photo: Xinhua)

Artists perform Peking Opera at a tea house in Chongqing, southwest China, May 10, 2026. Originally built in the 1950s as a workers' cinema of a local machinery factory in Chongqing, the building has been renovated into a public tea house called Jiangling tea house now, integrating dining, leisure, and cultural creativity, favored by both local citizens and tourists. (Photo: Xinhua)