People across China mark Mother's Day in diverse ways

A staff member serves cakes to senior women at an elderly care service center in Tancheng County of Linyi City, east China's Shandong Province, May 10, 2026. People across the country are sending their blessings in diverse ways to their mothers to mark the Mother's Day, which falls on Sunday. (Photo: Xinhua)

A girl hugs her mother in Eryuan County of Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 10, 2026. People across the country are sending their blessings in diverse ways to their mothers to mark the Mother's Day, which falls on Sunday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Children hug their mothers dressed up as "mothers from thirty years later" during a Mother's Day themed event at a kindergarten in Boxing County of Binzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, May 10, 2026. People across the country are sending their blessings in diverse ways to their mothers to mark the Mother's Day, which falls on Sunday. (Photo: Xinhua)

A staff member serves a cake to a senior woman at an elderly care service center in Tancheng County of Linyi City, east China's Shandong Province, May 10, 2026. People across the country are sending their blessings in diverse ways to their mothers to mark the Mother's Day, which falls on Sunday. (Photo: Xinhua)