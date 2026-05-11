Foreign tourists visit Qilou Old Street in Haikou, S China's Hainan

Foreign tourists visit a store at the Qilou Old Street in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, May 9, 2026. Qilou Old Street, a century-old cultural landmark of Haikou, has become a popular destination for foreign tourists as the development of Hainan Free Trade Port advances. (Photo: Xinhua)

Foreign tourists visit the Qilou Old Street in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, May 9, 2026. Qilou Old Street, a century-old cultural landmark of Haikou, has become a popular destination for foreign tourists as the development of Hainan Free Trade Port advances. (Photo: Xinhua)

Foreign tourists visit the Qilou Old Street in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, May 9, 2026. Qilou Old Street, a century-old cultural landmark of Haikou, has become a popular destination for foreign tourists as the development of Hainan Free Trade Port advances. (Photo: Xinhua)

Foreign tourists visit the Qilou Old Street in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, May 9, 2026. Qilou Old Street, a century-old cultural landmark of Haikou, has become a popular destination for foreign tourists as the development of Hainan Free Trade Port advances. (Photo: Xinhua)