Conference commemorating 1066th anniversary of Chinese sea goddess Mazu's birth in China's Fujian

An aerial drone photo taken on May 9, 2026 shows a scene during a conference commemorating the 1066th anniversary of Chinese sea goddess Mazu's birth in Putian, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 9, 2026 shows a scene during a conference commemorating the 1066th anniversary of Chinese sea goddess Mazu's birth in Putian, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 9, 2026 shows a scene during a conference commemorating the 1066th anniversary of Chinese sea goddess Mazu's birth in Putian, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 9, 2026 shows a scene during a conference commemorating the 1066th anniversary of Chinese sea goddess Mazu's birth in Putian, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo: Xinhua)