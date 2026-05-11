PHOTO / CHINA
Conference commemorating 1066th anniversary of Chinese sea goddess Mazu's birth in China's Fujian
By Xinhua Published: May 11, 2026 10:02 AM
An aerial drone photo taken on May 9, 2026 shows a scene during a conference commemorating the 1066th anniversary of Chinese sea goddess Mazu's birth in Putian, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 9, 2026 shows a scene during a conference commemorating the 1066th anniversary of Chinese sea goddess Mazu's birth in Putian, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo: Xinhua)


This photo taken on May 9, 2026 shows a scene during a conference commemorating the 1066th anniversary of Chinese sea goddess Mazu's birth in Putian, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 9, 2026 shows a scene during a conference commemorating the 1066th anniversary of Chinese sea goddess Mazu's birth in Putian, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo: Xinhua)



This photo taken on May 9, 2026 shows a scene during a conference commemorating the 1066th anniversary of Chinese sea goddess Mazu's birth in Putian, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 9, 2026 shows a scene during a conference commemorating the 1066th anniversary of Chinese sea goddess Mazu's birth in Putian, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo: Xinhua)



This photo taken on May 9, 2026 shows a scene during a conference commemorating the 1066th anniversary of Chinese sea goddess Mazu's birth in Putian, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 9, 2026 shows a scene during a conference commemorating the 1066th anniversary of Chinese sea goddess Mazu's birth in Putian, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo: Xinhua)