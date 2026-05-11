Spectacle of starry sky stretching over blooming flowers in China's Heilongjiang

This stack composite photo taken on May 3, 2026 shows the starry sky in Shuangyashan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Heilongjiang, China's northernmost province, recently has greeted a spectacle of starry sky stretching over blooming flowers. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 9, 2026 shows azalea flowers under starry sky at a farm under Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Heilongjiang, China's northernmost province, recently has greeted a spectacle of starry sky stretching over blooming flowers. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 6, 2026 shows azalea flowers under starry sky in Fujin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Heilongjiang, China's northernmost province, recently has greeted a spectacle of starry sky stretching over blooming flowers. (Photo: Xinhua)

This stack composite photo taken on May 6, 2026 shows azalea flowers under starry sky in Yimei District of Yichun, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Heilongjiang, China's northernmost province, recently has greeted a spectacle of starry sky stretching over blooming flowers. (Photo: Xinhua)