China's space freighter Tianzhou-10 embarks on spacecraft series' 10th voyage with successful launch

By: Global Times | Published: May 11, 2026 10:16 AM

At about 8:14 am Monday, the Long March-7 Y11 rocket roared into the sky, launching the cargo craft Tianzhou-10 from the Wenchang Space Launch Site with supplies for China's orbiting Tiangong space station. The launch mission was declared to be a full success shortly after launch, as the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) announced in a statement it provided to the Global Times that the spacecraft entered its designated orbit.