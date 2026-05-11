Severe weather in South Africa officially classified as national disaster

This aerial photo taken on May 9, 2026 shows a road cut off by flooding in Garden Route District Municipality, Western Cape, South Africa. The South African government has officially classified the devastating severe weather affecting multiple provinces across the country as a national disaster. In a statement issued on Saturday night, the Department of Cooperative Governance (DCoG) said that since May 4, heavy rainfall, flooding, thunderstorms, damaging winds and snowfall have caused deaths, infrastructure damage and disruptions to essential services in the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Northern Cape, North West, Free State and Mpumalanga provinces. (Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on May 9, 2026 shows a road cut off by flooding in Garden Route District Municipality, Western Cape, South Africa. The South African government has officially classified the devastating severe weather affecting multiple provinces across the country as a national disaster. In a statement issued on Saturday night, the Department of Cooperative Governance (DCoG) said that since May 4, heavy rainfall, flooding, thunderstorms, damaging winds and snowfall have caused deaths, infrastructure damage and disruptions to essential services in the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Northern Cape, North West, Free State and Mpumalanga provinces. (Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on May 9, 2026 shows a road blocked by rocks following a landslide triggered by severe weather in Garden Route District Municipality, Western Cape, South Africa. The South African government has officially classified the devastating severe weather affecting multiple provinces across the country as a national disaster. (Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on May 9, 2026 shows workers repairing a bridge damaged by flooding in Garden Route District Municipality, Western Cape, South Africa. The South African government has officially classified the devastating severe weather affecting multiple provinces across the country as a national disaster. (Photo: Xinhua)