Rose plantation gaining popularity in E. Afghanistan

A person picks rose petals at a rose garden in Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, May 4, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

People pick rose petals at a rose garden in Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, May 4, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

With its beautiful landscape and virgin nature, suitable for cultivating rose flowers, Dara-i-Nur district in eastern Afghanistan's Nangarhar province is rapidly becoming a rose hub in the country's eastern region, as many farmers are turning to rose farming as a source of income.They believe that the rose plantation is easier and more profitable than poppy growing."Rose farming is a profitable business and a good alternative to poppy. This business needs support and development," Ahmad Siar, a farmer, told Xinhua in his rose farm.While collecting rose flowers from his farm in the Dara-i-Nur district, he said with joy that he is satisfied with the earnings from his work and business.Around eight rose-collecting centers have been established in Dara-i-Nur district, the farmer said, adding that some 50,000 kilograms of rose petals had been collected so far this year."The farmers, after collecting their rose petals, transport them to the collecting centers and from there shift them to the factory to make perfume and export overseas," Siar said.Situated in a mountainous terrain and covered by trees, the lush green but isolated Dara-i-Nur district has been gaining popularity with the increasing rose farming culture over the past few years.Although the remote district is underdeveloped, the scent of roses has turned it into a leisure spot for people living in adjoining areas."I used to farm poppies, but now cultivate roses, which gives reasonable benefit compared to poppies -- along with their fragrance and a refreshing effect on your mood," another farmer, Nasim Khan, said, advocating rose plantation as a profitable source of livelihood.Ehsanullah Irfan, also a farmer, told Xinhua that rose farming has created job opportunities for numerous people to earn a livelihood and support their families."About 1,500 people are working in the rose farms, collecting petals and earning daily wages," Irfan said, adding that people are happy with their incomes.