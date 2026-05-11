12 policemen killed in suicide attack in NW Pakistan

People gather at the site of a suicide attack in Bannu district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan, May 10, 2026. At least 12 police personnel were killed and several others injured after a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a police installation in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, official sources said on Sunday. (Photo: Xinhua)
Ambulances are seen at the site of a suicide attack in Bannu district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan, May 10, 2026. At least 12 police personnel were killed and several others injured after a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a police installation in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, official sources said on Sunday. (Photo: Xinhua)
A destroyed police armored vehicle is seen at the site of a suicide attack in Bannu district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan, May 10, 2026. At least 12 police personnel were killed and several others injured after a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a police installation in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, official sources said on Sunday. (Photo: Xinhua)
A destroyed police armored vehicle is seen at the site of a suicide attack in Bannu district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan, May 10, 2026. At least 12 police personnel were killed and several others injured after a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a police installation in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, official sources said on Sunday. (Photo: Xinhua)