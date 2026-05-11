12 policemen killed in suicide attack in NW Pakistan

People gather at the site of a suicide attack in Bannu district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan, May 10, 2026. At least 12 police personnel were killed and several others injured after a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a police installation in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, official sources said on Sunday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Ambulances are seen at the site of a suicide attack in Bannu district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan, May 10, 2026. At least 12 police personnel were killed and several others injured after a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a police installation in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, official sources said on Sunday. (Photo: Xinhua)

A destroyed police armored vehicle is seen at the site of a suicide attack in Bannu district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan, May 10, 2026. At least 12 police personnel were killed and several others injured after a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a police installation in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, official sources said on Sunday. (Photo: Xinhua)

A destroyed police armored vehicle is seen at the site of a suicide attack in Bannu district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan, May 10, 2026. At least 12 police personnel were killed and several others injured after a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a police installation in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, official sources said on Sunday. (Photo: Xinhua)

At least 12 police personnel were killed and several others injured after a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a police installation in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, official sources said on Sunday.The attack targeted the installation in Bannu district of the province at 8:55 p.m. local time on Saturday (1555 GMT), causing massive destruction to the facility, the sources told Xinhua on condition of anonymity."The assault involved a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device, followed by quadcopter drone activity and a subsequent ground attack by militants," the sources added.Rescue teams, assisted by heavy machinery, continued clearance operations at the site as authorities feared more bodies could still be trapped under the debris, officials said.The Bomb Disposal Squad estimated that between 1,200 and 1,500 kg of explosives were used in the attack, the sources added.A militant outfit identified as Ittehad-ul-Mujahideen Pakistan (IMP) claimed responsibility for the bombing through social media channels.Pakistan has witnessed a surge in militant attacks in its northwestern regions bordering Afghanistan in recent months, particularly targeting security personnel and law enforcement agencies.