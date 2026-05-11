81st anniversary of Soviet Union's victory in Great Patriotic War commemorated in Russia

Soldiers perform on stage to commemorate the 81st anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory in the Great Patriotic War, in St. Petersburg, Russia, May 9, 2026. St. Petersburg held mass parades, cultural performances, and other events on Saturday to commemorate the 81st anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory in the Great Patriotic War. (Photo: Xinhua)

A boy plays on the barrel of a cannon during a celebration marking the 81st anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory in the Great Patriotic War, in St. Petersburg, Russia, May 9, 2026. St. Petersburg held mass parades, cultural performances, and other events on Saturday to commemorate the 81st anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory in the Great Patriotic War. (Photo: Xinhua)

People sing together during a celebration marking the 81st anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory in the Great Patriotic War, in Palace Square, St. Petersburg, Russia, May 9, 2026. St. Petersburg held mass parades, cultural performances, and other events on Saturday to commemorate the 81st anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory in the Great Patriotic War. (Photo: Xinhua)

People hold photos or portraits of World War II veterans as they attend a parade marking the 81st anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory in the Great Patriotic War, in St. Petersburg, Russia, May 9, 2026. St. Petersburg held mass parades, cultural performances, and other events on Saturday to commemorate the 81st anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory in the Great Patriotic War. (Photo: Xinhua)