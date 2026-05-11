Participants play accordion during accordion weekend event in Bled, Slovenia

Participants play the accordion during the accordion weekend event at Lake Bled in Bled, Slovenia, May 10, 2026. This annual event brings together hundreds of participants for band performances, ensemble shows and an accordion procession. (Photo: Xinhua)

Participants play the accordion during the accordion weekend event at Lake Bled in Bled, Slovenia, May 10, 2026. This annual event brings together hundreds of participants for band performances, ensemble shows and an accordion procession. (Photo: Xinhua)

Participants play the accordion during the accordion weekend event at Lake Bled in Bled, Slovenia, May 10, 2026. This annual event brings together hundreds of participants for band performances, ensemble shows and an accordion procession. (Photo: Xinhua)

Participants play the accordion during the accordion weekend event at Lake Bled in Bled, Slovenia, May 10, 2026. This annual event brings together hundreds of participants for band performances, ensemble shows and an accordion procession. (Photo: Xinhua)