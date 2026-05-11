PHOTO / CHINA
Crested ibises enter critical period of breeding process in Hanzhong, China's Shaanxi
By Xinhua Published: May 11, 2026 11:12 AM
A crested ibis nurtures its chicks by a reservoir in Nanzheng District of Hanzhong City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 10, 2026. Crested ibises have recently entered a critical period of their breeding process in Hanzhong of Shaanxi. (Photo: Xinhua)

A crested ibis nurtures its chicks by a reservoir in Nanzheng District of Hanzhong City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 10, 2026. Crested ibises have recently entered a critical period of their breeding process in Hanzhong of Shaanxi. (Photo: Xinhua)


Crested ibises are pictured inside a nest by a reservoir in Nanzheng District of Hanzhong City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 10, 2026. Crested ibises have recently entered a critical period of their breeding process in Hanzhong of Shaanxi. (Photo: Xinhua)

Crested ibises are pictured inside a nest by a reservoir in Nanzheng District of Hanzhong City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 10, 2026. Crested ibises have recently entered a critical period of their breeding process in Hanzhong of Shaanxi. (Photo: Xinhua)



A crested ibis couple guard their chicks inside a nest by a reservoir in Nanzheng District of Hanzhong City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 10, 2026. Crested ibises have recently entered a critical period of their breeding process in Hanzhong of Shaanxi. (Photo: Xinhua)

A crested ibis "couple" guard their chicks inside a nest by a reservoir in Nanzheng District of Hanzhong City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 10, 2026. Crested ibises have recently entered a critical period of their breeding process in Hanzhong of Shaanxi. (Photo: Xinhua)



A crested ibis nurtures its chicks by a reservoir in Nanzheng District of Hanzhong City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 10, 2026. Crested ibises have recently entered a critical period of their breeding process in Hanzhong of Shaanxi. (Photo: Xinhua)

A crested ibis nurtures its chicks by a reservoir in Nanzheng District of Hanzhong City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 10, 2026. Crested ibises have recently entered a critical period of their breeding process in Hanzhong of Shaanxi. (Photo: Xinhua)