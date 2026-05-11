Crested ibises enter critical period of breeding process in Hanzhong, China's Shaanxi

A crested ibis nurtures its chicks by a reservoir in Nanzheng District of Hanzhong City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 10, 2026. Crested ibises have recently entered a critical period of their breeding process in Hanzhong of Shaanxi. (Photo: Xinhua)

Crested ibises are pictured inside a nest by a reservoir in Nanzheng District of Hanzhong City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 10, 2026. Crested ibises have recently entered a critical period of their breeding process in Hanzhong of Shaanxi. (Photo: Xinhua)

A crested ibis "couple" guard their chicks inside a nest by a reservoir in Nanzheng District of Hanzhong City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 10, 2026. Crested ibises have recently entered a critical period of their breeding process in Hanzhong of Shaanxi. (Photo: Xinhua)

A crested ibis nurtures its chicks by a reservoir in Nanzheng District of Hanzhong City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 10, 2026. Crested ibises have recently entered a critical period of their breeding process in Hanzhong of Shaanxi. (Photo: Xinhua)