Mi-171Sh helicopters in Combat Search and Rescue training

Mi-171Sh military transport helicopters attached to a search and rescue aviation brigade of the air force under the Chinese PLA Northern Theater Command stand by for takeoff during a Combat Search and Rescue (CSAR) training exercise. (Photo: eng.chinamil.com.cn)

A Mi-171Sh military transport helicopter attached to a search and rescue aviation brigade of the air force under the Chinese PLA Northern Theater Command flies at low altitude during a CSAR training exercise. (Photo: eng.chinamil.com.cn)

An air crewman assigned to a search and rescue aviation brigade of the air force under the Chinese PLA Northern Theater Command guides a Mi-171Sh helicopter close in during a CSAR training exercise. (Photo: eng.chinamil.com.cn)

A Mi-171Sh military transport helicopter attached to a search and rescue aviation brigade of the air force under the Chinese PLA Northern Theater Command conducts low altitude exfiltration during a CSAR training exercise. (Photo: eng.chinamil.com.cn)