Self propelled mortars attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 71st Group Army open fire at the mock targets during a live-fire shooting training exercise on April 25, 2026. (Photo: eng.chinamil.com.cn)

A Type-96 main battle tank (MBT) attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 71st Group Army opens fire at the mock target during a live-fire shooting training exercise on April 25, 2026. (Photo: eng.chinamil.com.cn)

A Type-96 main battle tank (MBT) attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 71st Group Army opens fire at the mock target during a live-fire shooting training exercise on April 25, 2026. (Photo: eng.chinamil.com.cn)