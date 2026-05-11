Video shows moment plane strikes person on Denver International Airport runway, causing engine to catch fire

By: Global Times | Published: May 11, 2026 01:14 PM

An official video released Sunday shows the moment a Frontier passenger jet struck a person on a runway at Denver International Airport on Friday. The black-and-white security video shows a figure approaching a runway and starting to cross it, when the aircraft streaks into view. The narrow-body Airbus A321 sweeps in from the left as the person vanishes and one of the plane's engines catches fire, NBC News reported.