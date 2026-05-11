Hat Walk Warsaw event held in Poland

Women holding a pet dog pose for photos during the Hat Walk Warsaw event in Warsaw, Poland, May 10, 2026. Participants of the Hat Walk Warsaw event walked along main streets in the city's Old Town to showcase creativity and personal style. (Photo: Xinhua)

Women wearing decorative hats take part in the Hat Walk Warsaw event in Warsaw, Poland, May 10, 2026. Participants of the Hat Walk Warsaw event walked along main streets in the city's Old Town to showcase creativity and personal style. (Photo: Xinhua)

A woman holding a parasol and wearing a pink hat is pictured during the Hat Walk Warsaw event in Warsaw, Poland, May 10, 2026. Participants of the Hat Walk Warsaw event walked along main streets in the city's Old Town to showcase creativity and personal style. (Photo: Xinhua)

People wearing various hats take part in the Hat Walk Warsaw event in Warsaw, Poland, May 10, 2026. Participants of the Hat Walk Warsaw event walked along main streets in the city's Old Town to showcase creativity and personal style. (Photo: Xinhua)