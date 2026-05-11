1,060-year-old Liao Dynasty temple in China’s Hebei reopens for public after 17 years of restoration

By: Global Times | Published: May 11, 2026 01:40 PM

During this year's May Day holiday, 1,060-year-old Geyuan Temple in Laiyuan County, Hebei Province, has reopened for public after 17 years of restoration, drawing architecture enthusiasts and cultural explorers, according to People's Daily. The temple was open from 1996 to 2009 before closing for conservation, a local tourism bureau official said, adding that authorities have reinforced the mural paintings, installed security and fire systems, repaired the buildings, and launched a museum and stele corridor to protect the heritage in a ...