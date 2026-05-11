Lion cubs make public debut at Sri Lanka's Dehiwala-Mount Lavinia

Visitors watch the lion cubs at Dehiwala Zoological Gardens in Dehiwala-Mount Lavinia, Sri Lanka, May 10, 2026. The cubs, born on Dec. 24, 2025, were presented to the public at the zoo on Sunday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Tourists interact with a lion cub at Dehiwala Zoological Gardens in Dehiwala-Mount Lavinia, Sri Lanka, May 10, 2026. The cubs, born on Dec. 24, 2025, were presented to the public at the zoo on Sunday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Lion cubs have fun at Dehiwala Zoological Gardens in Dehiwala-Mount Lavinia, Sri Lanka, May 10, 2026. The cubs, born on Dec. 24, 2025, were presented to the public at the zoo on Sunday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Lion cubs are pictured at Dehiwala Zoological Gardens in Dehiwala-Mount Lavinia, Sri Lanka, May 10, 2026. The cubs, born on Dec. 24, 2025, were presented to the public at the zoo on Sunday. (Photo: Xinhua)