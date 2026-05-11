View of Mexico City ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

People walk past football-themed graffiti in Mexico City, capital of Mexico, May 10, 2026. Mexico is set to cohost the 2026 FIFA World Cup in June and July of this year, along with the United States and Canada, becoming the first country in the world to host three World Cup tournaments. (Photo: Xinhua)

This is a drone photo of the Azteca Stadium, the venue for the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, taken on May 10, 2026, in Mexico City, capital of Mexico. Mexico is set to cohost the 2026 FIFA World Cup in June and July of this year, along with the United States and Canada, becoming the first country in the world to host three World Cup tournaments. (Photo: Xinhua)

This is a drone photo of the Azteca Stadium, the venue for the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, taken on May 10, 2026, in Mexico City, capital of Mexico. Mexico is set to cohost the 2026 FIFA World Cup in June and July of this year, along with the United States and Canada, becoming the first country in the world to host three World Cup tournaments. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 10, 2026, shows football decorations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Benito Juarez International Airport in Mexico City, capital of Mexico. Mexico is set to cohost the 2026 FIFA World Cup in June and July of this year, along with the United States and Canada, becoming the first country in the world to host three World Cup tournaments. (Photo: Xinhua)