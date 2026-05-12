China's consumer inflation continues mild recovery in April as domestic demand improves

Customers buy vegetables at a supermarket in Shijiazhuang City, north China's Hebei Province, on May 11, 2026. (Photo by Li Mingfa/Xinhua)

Customers choose digital products at a digital store in Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on May 11, 2026. (Photo by Chen Xi/Xinhua)

Customers buy fruit at a supermarket in Mengzi City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on May 11, 2026. (Photo by Xue Yingying/Xinhua)

A customer buys pork at a supermarket in Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, on May 11, 2026. (Photo by Long Wei/Xinhua)