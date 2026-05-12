Chinese youngsters race into motocross boom

Zhang Qingtian is seen during a motocross league event held in the Xixian New Area of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Zhang Jiayu, a racer of Zhang Min Riding Classroom, is seen during a motocross league event held in the Xixian New Area of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

A young racer receives his coach's instruction before a motocross league event held in the Xixian New Area of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Zhang Xue (R), founder of Chinese motorcycle manufacturer ZXMOTO, watches his son Zhang Qingtian's race during a motocross league event held in the Xixian New Area of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Zhang Xue, founder of Chinese motorcycle manufacturer ZXMOTO, is seen during a motocross league event held in the Xixian New Area of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)