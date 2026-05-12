2026 World Digital Education Conference kicks off in China's Hangzhou

This photo taken on May 11, 2026 shows a scene at the opening ceremony of the 2026 World Digital Education Conference in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. The 2026 World Digital Education Conference kicked off here on Monday. Themed on "AI+Education: Transformation Development Governance," this year's conference seeks to explore how AI can drive systemic educational transformation and promote high-quality educational development. An exhibition on achievements of global digital education is held during the conference. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Exhibitors demonstrate products at an exhibition on achievements of global digital education held during the 2026 World Digital Education Conference in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2026. The 2026 World Digital Education Conference kicked off here on Monday. Themed on "AI+Education: Transformation Development Governance," this year's conference seeks to explore how AI can drive systemic educational transformation and promote high-quality educational development. An exhibition on achievements of global digital education is held during the conference. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

A student from Zhejiang Polytechnic University of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering demonstrates an AI educational platform developed by Chinese AI company iFLYTEK at an exhibition on achievements of global digital education held during the 2026 World Digital Education Conference in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2026.

People attend the opening ceremony of the 2026 World Digital Education Conference in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2026.