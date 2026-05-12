Scenery of Cidade Velha, Santiago Island, Cape Verde

This photo taken on May 11, 2026 shows a container terminal on Santiago Island, Cape Verde. Santiago Island, located in the southern part of the Cape Verde archipelago, is the country's largest and most populous island. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Children play beside painted fishing boats on the seaside of Cidade Velha, Santiago Island, Cape Verde, May 11, 2026. Santiago Island, located in the southern part of the Cape Verde archipelago, is the country's largest and most populous island. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

This photo taken on May 11, 2026 shows a view of Cidade Velha, Santiago Island, Cape Verde. Santiago Island, located in the southern part of the Cape Verde archipelago, is the country's largest and most populous island. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

This photo taken on May 11, 2026 shows painted fishing boats on the seaside of Cidade Velha, Santiago Island, Cape Verde. Santiago Island, located in the southern part of the Cape Verde archipelago, is the country's largest and most populous island. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)